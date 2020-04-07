$36.87 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to post $36.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $150.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.45 million to $151.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.59 million, with estimates ranging from $158.98 million to $162.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHX. TheStreet downgraded DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

DHX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 435,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,669. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia bought 54,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $148,797.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,357.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,004,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,743 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,154,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 91,890 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 191,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

