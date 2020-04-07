6,032 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11,384.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,030,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,208 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,923,000 after purchasing an additional 793,883 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,547,000 after purchasing an additional 400,316 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.29. 4,058,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,630. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

