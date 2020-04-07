950 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.48. 6,253,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,122. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

