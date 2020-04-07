Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.8% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Amazon.com by 108.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 18.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,446 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 35.9% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded up $14.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,011.60. 5,101,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,030. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,001.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,927.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,848.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.84.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,615,847. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.