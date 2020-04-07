America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

CRMT has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

Shares of CRMT traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $12,781,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after buying an additional 39,589 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after buying an additional 37,094 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $3,047,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.