Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 1,661,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Funko (FNKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit