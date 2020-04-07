Analysts Expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.03. Funko posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. Funko had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Funko from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Funko by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 6.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FNKO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.50. 1,661,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,976. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.87. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

