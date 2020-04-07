Analysts Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.04 Million

Equities analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to announce sales of $27.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. McEwen Mining reported sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $134.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.96 million to $202.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.25 million, with estimates ranging from $89.01 million to $291.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,619. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

