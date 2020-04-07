Analysts Expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.04 Million

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

Equities analysts expect McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) to announce sales of $27.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for McEwen Mining’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.84 million. McEwen Mining reported sales of $15.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McEwen Mining will report full-year sales of $134.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $86.96 million to $202.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $190.25 million, with estimates ranging from $89.01 million to $291.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow McEwen Mining.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 51.03% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MUX shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $4.40 to $5.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after buying an additional 4,959,414 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 283,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 124,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 542.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 638,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 538,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MUX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,660,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,619. The company has a market capitalization of $308.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McEwen Mining (MUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit