Analysts Expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $657.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report sales of $657.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $645.00 million to $678.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $634.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $100.94. 1,125,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

