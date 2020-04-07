Analysts Set Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target at $299.39

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $297.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,466,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,924. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.33.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.