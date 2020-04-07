AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 525,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,717. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $362.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms have commented on ANGO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

