ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.20-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.27.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 42,098,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,302,342. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.47%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.60.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

