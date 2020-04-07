Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

ABUS remained flat at $$1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday. 477,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,976. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.77. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,517.15% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. Research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $5,274,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 152,714 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,943,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 2,178,665 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,575,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

