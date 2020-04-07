Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises about 3.0% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC owned about 0.15% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APAM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $20.68. 541,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,062. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $38.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,483.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

