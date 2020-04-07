ATLANT (ATL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $70.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, Exrates and HitBTC. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $801,132.72 and $70.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.85 or 0.02595816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00203861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048582 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038302 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

