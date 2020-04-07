AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded AU Optronics from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of AUOTY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 315,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,481. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. AU Optronics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.19.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

