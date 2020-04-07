Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Auryn Resources Inc. is a mining exploration, acquisition and development company. Its project primarily includes the Committee Bay and Gibson MacQuoid gold projects located in Nunavut, the Homestake Ridge gold project in British Columbia and a portfolio of gold projects in southern Peru, through Corisur Peru SAC. Auryn Resources Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Auryn Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. 172,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,278. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auryn Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,969 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

