AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 537,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.43. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

AVIVA PLC/ADR Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

