BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,233. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.07. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

