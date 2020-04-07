Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BPRN. TheStreet cut Bank Of Princeton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bank Of Princeton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of BPRN traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.79. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

