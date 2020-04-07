BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ BGCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,222,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BGC Partners will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.