Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

Get Black Hills alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.10. 347,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,140. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.29 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Black Hills by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Black Hills by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,031,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 903,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.