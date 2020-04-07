BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNPQY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BNP PARIBAS/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $41.50.

BNP PARIBAS/S stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.93. 1,445,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,724. BNP PARIBAS/S has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $30.13. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that BNP PARIBAS/S will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

