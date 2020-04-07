Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Price Target at €4.02

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.02 ($4.67).

NOKIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.75 ($4.36) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

