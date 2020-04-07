Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) PT at $19.73

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 2,671,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,447,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $91,289.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,974.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Molloy purchased 5,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,684,000 after buying an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 689.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,779,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

