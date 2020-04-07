Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.33 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.33 to $33.33 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.19.

BAM traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,447,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.18. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $45.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

