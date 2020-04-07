Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

BKE has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Buckle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

BKE stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 794,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,596. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $657.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.28. Buckle has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Buckle will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $347,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Buckle by 7.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

