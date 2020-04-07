Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 141,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,610. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 112.99% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $26.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. Research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPLP. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,925 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 884,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 165,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

