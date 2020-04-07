Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Capital Senior Living Corporation is one of the largest providers of senior living services in the United States. The Company currently owns interests in and/or operates 33 communities in 17 states with a capacity of approximately 5,000 residents, including 17 communities in which it owns interests, 15 communities that it manages for third parties. The Company also operates one home health care agency. “

Get Capital Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of NYSE:CSU remained flat at $$0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 280,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.78. Capital Senior Living has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 240.37% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Senior Living will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSU. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capital Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 818,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Senior Living (CSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.