Carebit Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Carebit has traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and BTC-Alpha. Carebit has a total market capitalization of $25,681.59 and approximately $17.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00017164 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003606 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003139 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit Coin Profile

Carebit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 154,127,582 coins and its circulating supply is 149,734,502 coins. Carebit’s official website is carebit.org . Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carebit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carebit using one of the exchanges listed above.

