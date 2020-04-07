CCUniverse Market Cap Tops $2,938.77 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One CCUniverse token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $2,938.77 and approximately $2,279.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 64.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000287 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000171 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CCUniverse Token Profile

CCUniverse is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars.

