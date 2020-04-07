Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.93

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.93 and traded as high as $3.57. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.54, with a volume of 66,871 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cellcom Israel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cellcom Israel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,789,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,937,000 after buying an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

