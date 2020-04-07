Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CRNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.56. 987,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,928. Ceragon Networks has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $71.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

