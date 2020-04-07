Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

