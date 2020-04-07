CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.29. 1,361,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,062. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.58. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

