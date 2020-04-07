CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CNX Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership which owns, operates and develops natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets primarily in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CNX Midstream Partners LP, formerly known as CONE Midstream Partners LP, is based in Canonsburg, PA. “

Get CNX Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE CNXM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 715,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,616. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. CNX Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $743.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.