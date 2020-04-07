Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CMCO. TheStreet lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CJS Securities downgraded Columbus McKinnon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of CMCO stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. 258,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.81. Columbus McKinnon has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $43.09. The company has a market cap of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli sold 20,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $774,719.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,831 in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth $22,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 734,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after buying an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,853,000 after buying an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 590,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after buying an additional 61,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 229,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 54,307 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

