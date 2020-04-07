Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSOD traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.60. 864,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,217. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $171,829.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,924.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,375.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,002 shares of company stock worth $3,040,758. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after purchasing an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after purchasing an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,742,000 after purchasing an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

