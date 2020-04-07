Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter. Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 6.10%.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $268.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Corporacion America Airports has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Corporacion America Airports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

