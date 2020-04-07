Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,362,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 433.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $8.39. 4,853,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,708. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.16. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.