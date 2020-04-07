CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. 1,198,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,598 shares of company stock worth $8,123,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

