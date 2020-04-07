CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2020

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. 1,198,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,573. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,598 shares of company stock worth $8,123,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,083,000 after acquiring an additional 376,179 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyrusOne (CONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit