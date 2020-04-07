D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) will post $4.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for D. R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. D. R. Horton reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D. R. Horton will report full-year sales of $19.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 billion to $19.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.40 billion to $21.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow D. R. Horton.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.21.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887. 6.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in D. R. Horton by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 83,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 40,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 277,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.54. 6,108,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.32. D. R. Horton has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.13.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

