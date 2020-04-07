Datum Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Datum has a total market capitalization of $660,481.36 and $15,658.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datum has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. One Datum token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02585971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00203440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Datum

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

