DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

Get DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Stifel Nicolaus cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.46.

NASDAQ:DBVT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 223,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,441. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $429.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 428.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the 4th quarter valued at $728,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.