Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 800,000 shares trading hands.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denison Mines by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 97,867 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in Denison Mines by 10,095.4% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,110,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company with focuses in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Its projects primarily includes the Wheeler River, the Waterbury, the Midwest, the McClean Lake and Mill, and the Hook-Carter that covers approximately 320,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

