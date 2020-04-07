Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.
Shares of DGLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,353. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.67.
Digital Ally Company Profile
