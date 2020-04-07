Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) issued its earnings results on Monday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of DGLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 289,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,353. Digital Ally has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

