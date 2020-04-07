Digitex Futures Reaches Market Cap of $41.08 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $41.08 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 66.9% against the dollar. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0506 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digitex Futures alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.18 or 0.02585971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00203440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00048893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00037965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures’ genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures

Digitex Futures Token Trading

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.