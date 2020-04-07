Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Dusk Network token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $4.55 million and $143,740.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.99 or 0.04678089 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00068001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00037091 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010569 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003346 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,286,663 tokens. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

