Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives $108.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

EXR traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,224. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $288.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.52, for a total value of $92,896.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,649,937.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock worth $16,141,152. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

