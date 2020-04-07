Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,904 shares of company stock valued at $17,352,893 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

FB stock traded up $3.28 on Tuesday, reaching $168.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,373,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511,318. The company has a market capitalization of $481.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

