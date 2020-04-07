First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $51.64, 802,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 657,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

